Putin's Representative on Afghanistan meets Pakistan Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the Russian President on Afghanistan called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting that took place at Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Special Representative appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation.

The foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for peace and stability of the entire region.



He said Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan.

