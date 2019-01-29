close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 29, 2019

Putin's Representative on Afghanistan meets Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the Russian President on Afghanistan called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting that took place at Minister of Foreign Affairs,  the Russian Special Representative appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation.

The foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for peace and stability of the entire region. 

He said Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan. 

 

Latest News

More From Pakistan