Supreme Court dismisses plea against Asia Bibi acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed a petition against acquittal of Asia Bibi.

"Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed," Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said .



A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam conducted hearing on the petition against Asia's BiBi's acquittal.



Qardi Abdus Salam, a cleric, had filed a petition against Supreme Court orders through his lawyer.



During the hearing, the chief justice told the applicant's lawyer that he could point out a single mistake in the Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court´s decision in October last year to overturn her conviction ignited days of violent demonstrations.



Under Pakistan´s legal system any private citizen can petition the courts on any matter of public interest or human rights, as in the Bibi case.



The allegations against Asia Bibi date back to 2009, when Muslim women accused her of blasphemy.

Her case drew the attention of international rights groups and swiftly became the most high-profile in the country.