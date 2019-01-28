German envoy praising Pakistan Post goes viral

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has appreciated the efficient service of the Pakistan Post on delivering his gift to his family in Berlin.

He sent the gift from Islamabad with an unregistered mail for just Rs 200 and it arrived Berlin just in seven days, according to his tweet, which went viral on social media. It has so far garnered around 7,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets in addition to over 100 comments.



“Remember i sent a gift to my family in Berlin with unregistered mail for just 200pkr? Enthusiastic, that it arrived just in 7 days! AMAZING, RELIABLE SERVICE!!



He praised the efforts of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed to improve the service of the Pakistan postal service.

The federal minister has recently launched an app to track parcels. He remarked that e-commerce, logistic service, and tracking service will revolutionise the entire system.

Earlier, the government launched ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.