Imran Khan building multi-million dollar Oxford-style Namal Knowledge City

MIANWALI: In pursuance of his dream of spreading education specially to the downtrodden segments of the society, Prime Minister Imran Khan is building multi-million dollar Oxford-style 'Namal Knowledge City' in his hometown of Mianwali.



Built in 1906, Oxford University is one of the top rated universities of the world. The university is made up of 38 constituent colleges, and a range of academic departments which are organised into four divisions.

Imran Khan founded Namal College 11 years ago and at that time it was affiliated with University of Bradford.

PM Imran was so passionate about the establishment of the knowledge city that when in 2017 a petition was filed seeking his disqualification, he told a journalist that if disqualified he would spend the rest of his life fulfilling his dream.

According to the project details, it includes academic blocks, knowledge center, sports complex, hospital, parks, technology, business centers, shopping malls, dairy farm, resorts, software houses, hotels, primary school and teachers' colony. The first phase of the knowledge city is estimated to cost $200 million.

Initially a technical college was established teaching mechanical, electrical and computer sciences. The foundation stone of a business college was laid two years ago by Imran Khan. Agri Business college is also in the works.

The 400 kanal land has been acquired for Namal Medical College and Namal Teaching Hospital.

If all go as planned, we would see a sprawling knowledge city in Mianwali by year 2027.