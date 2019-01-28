Pakistan envoy to China receives Silk Road Super Ambassador Award

BEIJING: The ambassadors of Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malta and Bosnia and Herzegovina to China were conferred Silk Road Super Ambassador Award in Beijing on January 24.



Awards were also given to those who contributed to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), including former Prime Minister of Italy Massimo D'Alema, Global Times reported Sunday.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regarded as the "flagship project" of the BRI. It covers wide areas, ranging from transportation to industrial zones.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid told the Global Times before the award ceremony that Pakistan has benefited from the CPEC. "Our cooperation is very broad and is expanding, so we are happy. We are confident that as we move forward, we will see more tangible progress in our cooperation, "he said.