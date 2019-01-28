President Alvi goes out for dinner with family at restaurant in Karachi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi went on a private dinner with family amidst protocol at a restaurant in Karachi's DHA area on Sunday.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart also interacted with the general public and posed alongside them for pictures.

Last month, the father of the nation was seen offering Friday prayers at Bilal Mosque in Karachi's Mohammad Ali vicinity. This had caused great hindrance to the residents as they were barred from entering the mosque without undergoing long queues of security checks.

Amidst the entire incident, people had taken to Twitter and Facebook to express grievances. They had uploaded various videos detailing the hassles they encountered while trying to enter the mosque.

"Arif Alvi sahib has come to mosque to offer prayers," a man had claimed waiting in a long queue outside the mosque.

"Even in Khana Ka'aba we don't go like that," said another.