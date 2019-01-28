Lahore doctor killed by three friends eyeing his money

LAHORE: An eye specialist doctor was found dead after being reported missing earlier, following which three of his friends were arrested on Sunday night.

As per a report by Geo News, Dr Waseem resident of the city’s Nasirabad area, had been kidnapped by three of his friends who later murderer him after mining an adequate amount of money from him.

It was further revealed that the body of the ophthalmologist was dumped in a drainage line in Shera Kot neighborhood where it was later recovered by police and rescue officials after the held individuals identified it.

The offenders were taken into custody by tracing them through the mobile phone records of the late doctor.

The three criminals had come clean during the interrogatory process while also revealing that Dr Waseem had been their close friend.

The three further revealed that the intention behind the offence had been to extract the Rs4million that he had set aside to buy a clinic.

After the taking the money through his ATM, the three went forth with the murder.

A first information report of the incident was also filed by the late doctor’s family when he went missing on January 22.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, a polygraph test will also be getting conducted on the offenders.