Pakistan moving in right direction under Imran Khan's leadership: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said today's Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a changed Pakistan which was moving towards the right direction.



Talking to media persons in Dubai, the minister said last year the Pakistani nation found its political destination and with the grace of Allah Almighty it was destined to achieve its economic destination during the current year.

He said successful dialogue between the United States and Taliban would greatly benefit Pakistan and the policy of peace adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would pay dividends.

Pakistan had played a significant role for peace in Afghanistan, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan wished peace in Afghanistan as it would help enhance trade relations in the region.

"We have taken many steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen," he said.

Pakistan was now an important partner in the Middle East, which was trying to dissolve tensions between the regional countries, he added.

Fawad said the PTI government was pursuing the policy of peace in the region, which would ultimately benefit the people.

"This is the policy of Pakistan''s present government to have good relations with all neighbouring, regional and other countries.

" He said improved ties among the countries could help flourish trade in the region.

The minister said Pakistan was introducing a revolutionary visa regime allowing E-Visa facility for 175 countries, while the citizens of 50 states would get visa on arrival.

He said the PTI government was striving for opening the country for the whole world to increase tourism, business and sports activities.

Citing the opening of "Kartarpur" border near Narowal, he said Pakistan had given a message of peace to the entire world, including India.

He said the government was focusing on internal matters, striving to improve governance and strengthening civilian institutions like the armed forces, which was a great institution because of pursuing a merit-based policy.

He said that the government was determined to introduce merit policy in all the civilian institutions to help them stand on their own feet as without merit the civil structure could not improve.

Fawad said the corruption cases against the leadership of opposition political parties had been registered during the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI government had nothing to do with them, he added.

He made it clear that those found involved in the corrupt practices or corruption activities, would not be spared.

Those involved in the plunder of national money or money laundering would have to face the punishment according to the law, he added.

He said Saudi Arabia was set to build Asia''s second biggest oil refinery in Pakistan at a cost of $ 10 billion.

The minister said the government was taking steps to simplify the procedure of sending remittances to Pakistan through legal channels.

To a question about talks with the International Monetary Fund, he said the finance minister had already commented on the issue.

He urged the media to ask the people to come in large number to witness PSL 4 matches.