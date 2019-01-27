Afghan woman caught trying to sneak into Pakistani consulate with hand grenade

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif was closed after an Afghan woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade into the consulate, in her personal bag.



According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the woman was arrested by the police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has urged the Afghan Foreign Office to provide foolproof security to its Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share the findings of its investigation at the earliest.

Pakistan Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif will remain closed for visa services till the provision of fool-proof security by the authorities in Mazar-e-Sharif to prevent any untoward incident in the Consulate General.