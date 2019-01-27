Parliament won't function if Shebaz Sharif's production orders cancelled: Kursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said parliament will not function if Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif's production orders were cancelled.

When asked what would opposition do if Sharif's production orders were cancelled, he told the media : Ministers will not be able to come to parliament. We will also not come, therefore, parliament won't function".

He asked whether the parliament function without opposition leader, adding that cancellation of production orders means the government doesn't want to run parliament.

"It is our collective responsibility to take such decisions that could bring improvement. If government wants accountability, it should also hold its ministers accountable.

The PPP leader said the government was happy over the money it has borrowed from other countries despite the fact that Pakistan has been given the money for deposit only.

"We can't even touch this money. We are also giving three percent interest on this money"