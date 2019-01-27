Pakistan terms US-Taliban talks major diplomatic victory

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the negotiations between the Taliban and US is major diplomatic victory and more good news were in the offing.

Speaking to the media, he said : "Our task was to bring the two parties to negotiating table and arrange the talks. Pakistan has achieved success in on this front".

He said Pakistan has always maintained that peace could not be achieved through war, adding that the international community has endorsed Pakistan's viewpoint.

The minister said peace in Afghanistan was as important for Pakistan as for Afghanistan.

"Being a neighbor and well wishers we support Afghanistan, and Pakistan has played its role too, but any decision about the future would be taken by Afghans themselves," he said.

Talking about Kashmir, he said he would present Pakistan's viewpoint before the British parliament during his visit to UK.

Answering a question regarding chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee, he said Imran Khan 's government is not there to strike quid pro quo deals.



