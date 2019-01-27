Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

Karachi: Various areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle, turning the weather pleasant late on Saturday night.



Defence, Clifton, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I Chundrigar, F. B Area and other received light drizzle.

Sources at Met Office said light rain is expected in Karachi tonight and on Sunday.

The sources added that new rain system has entered in Balochistan that will also bring light rain in Karachi on January 30 and 31.