close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 27, 2019

Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 27, 2019

Karachi: Various areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle, turning the weather pleasant late on Saturday night.

Defence, Clifton, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I Chundrigar, F. B Area and other received light drizzle.

Sources at Met Office said light rain is expected in Karachi tonight and on Sunday.

The sources added that new rain system has entered in Balochistan that will also bring light rain in Karachi on January 30 and 31. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan