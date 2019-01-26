German envoy buys Pakistani bicycle in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler wanted to buy a bicycle manufactured in Pakistan but he found it hard to get it in Islamabad.

However, Kobler finally found it in Rawalpindi. But then it was difficult to select from different brands of two Pakistani companies.

At last, Kobler bought a red bicycle which also had a horn. He was very happy to get it.

The German ambassador later said in a tweet: “uff,was a hard-choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle MADE IN PAKISTAN. first,it was hard to find one.All foreign made!! then finally found it in #rawalpindi. then get stuck between Sohrab or peco? Finally,bought this red one. Also has a horn 'i:heart:my bike" what do u guys think of it?

A veteran in the German Foreign Service, Kobler had held several high-ranking positions, including as Director-General for Culture and Communication in Germany’s Foreign Office, and as Ambassador of Germany to Iraq and Egypt. He also worked with various missions of the United Nations.