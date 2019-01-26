Info minister Fawad to attend opening ceremony of PSL 2019 campaign in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday left for Dubai to attend the inaugural ceremony of " Maidan Sajana Hai" campaign being held in connection with the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PLS) 4.



The information minister would highlight the priorities of the incumbent government regarding the promotion of sports in the country.

In a statement before departure on Saturday, the minister said the PSL is a good initiative, adding, the new innovations in cricket have increased people's interest in the game.

Fawad Hussain said it was time to present Pakistan's identity with the positive touch of the game in front of the world.

Pakistan, he said, was a peaceful and safe country, and an attractive destination for foreign investment and tourism.

Fawad said the government wanted to promote sporting activities and play-fields in the country.

He said promotion of sports in the country was the only way to attract young generation towards positive activities.

He said youth are asset of the nation and they have to work hard with this spirit for making Naya Pakistan a prosperous nation.