Senate spokesman denies reports Chairman called heirs of Sahiwal victims to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of Senate on Saturday strongly refuted news reports that that Chairman had called the victim family in Sahiwal incident for a meeting in Islamabad but the meeting was not held.



The spokesman said Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani neither called the victim family for a meeting nor he received a message for a meeting from the family members.

In the light of media reports that a Deputy Superintendent of Police took the family to Islamabad for a meeting, explanation would be sought from the Punjab government.

The spokesman expressed apologies to the affected family for any inconvenience faced by them.