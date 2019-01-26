Senate spokesman denies reports Chairman called heirs of Sahiwal victims to Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of Senate on Saturday strongly refuted news reports that that Chairman had called the victim family in Sahiwal incident for a meeting in Islamabad but the meeting was not held.
The spokesman said Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani neither called the victim family for a meeting nor he received a message for a meeting from the family members.
In the light of media reports that a Deputy Superintendent of Police took the family to Islamabad for a meeting, explanation would be sought from the Punjab government.
The spokesman expressed apologies to the affected family for any inconvenience faced by them.
