Driver injured as another school van catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A school van went up in flames with the driver sustaining injuries on Saturday.

As per police reports, the incident unfolded in Karachi’s Federal B Area with school children onboard getting pulled out, remaining unscathed while the driver received burns and was later moved to a hospital.

While a cylinder was found inside the vehicle, officials are yet to decide what caused the fire.

This comes as the third related incident this month as on Friday, a school van in Karachi’s Korangi area caught fire due to a short circuit with the driver and a school girl sustaining minor wounds.

Earlier on January 5, a school van went ablaze that led to eight children getting injured in Orangi Town, Karachi. After the incident police had issued a restriction against school vans with CNG and LPG cylinders fixed that also led to several protests by drivers and owners.