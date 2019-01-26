Driver injured as another school van catches fire in Karachi

close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
Pakistan

January 26, 2019

Minor girl, driver injured as school van catches fire
Sat, Jan 26, 2019
Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: A school van went up in flames with the driver sustaining injuries on Saturday.

As per police reports, the incident unfolded in Karachi’s Federal B Area with school children onboard getting pulled out, remaining unscathed while the driver received burns and was later moved to a hospital.

While a cylinder was found inside the vehicle, officials are yet to decide what caused the fire.

This comes as the third related incident this month as on Friday, a school van in Karachi’s Korangi area caught fire due to a short circuit with the driver and a school girl sustaining minor wounds.

Earlier on January 5, a school van went ablaze that led to eight children getting injured in Orangi Town, Karachi. After the incident police had issued a restriction against school vans with CNG and LPG cylinders fixed that also led to several protests by drivers and owners. 

