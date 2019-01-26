WATCH: 'Lawyers' manhandle 'judge' in Lahore court

A video claiming to show a a group of lawyers manhandling a judge is going viral on Twitter, with users expressing disappointment over state of affairs in courtrooms.



Some users posted the video with the caption that the incident took place at a banking court in Lahore, without elaborating on the circumstances which triggered the situation.

Commenting on the video, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas wrote "When you don't make your own community accountable, when Bars Associations remain silent or rather defend them, one can expect even worst".

Name of the judge being manhandled in the undated video is yet to be known.

"This is what happens to judges at the hands of lawyers in Pakistan," wrote another journalist based in Islamabad.