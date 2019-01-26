Overseas Pakistani accuses ASF officials of stealing dollars at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An overseas Pakistani has accused Airport Security Force ‘s (ASF) counter of stealing US Dollars from his baggage here on Saturday.

According to reports, Usman Siddiqui travelling to the United States alleged that ASF officials at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport had stolen $7,000 from his luggage which he claims were in three separate envelopes.

Siddiqui asserted that his bag was taken from him when he reached the ASF counter after clearing immigration with hundreds of dollars disappearing from his bag and getting replaced with paper and one dollar bills.

Moreover, the passenger went on to urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue a probe into the matter while prompting authorities to go through the CCTV footages as well.

Reports citing an ASF spokesperson revealed that the issue is presently under thorough investigation with those liable getting punished for their actions if the claims by Siddiqui prove to be truthful.