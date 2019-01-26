Fact check: Sahiwal policeman is alive and not linked to recent incident

Whatsapp users on Friday were spreading videos and photos which claim to show a police officer lying in a pool of blood.



Though the messaging app has limited how many times messages can be forwarded, people in large number were spreading the video and photo of the body claiming that it was a police officer who claimed in a Facebook video to have been threatened by his superiors after the Sahiwal incident.

The police officer has released a video warning people against using his photos and videos and linking them to recent killings in Sahiwal at the hands of the Punjab Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The officer who identified himself as Naveed said he was dismissed from service some eight to nine months ago.

He said people were using his videos in uniform with claims that he was eye witness of the recent Sahiwal incident despite the fact that he was not part of the department when it took place last week.

The constable requested the people to refrain from linking his photos and videos to Sahiwal incident.

Naveed said he would approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime wing against those using his videos.