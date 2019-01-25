close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2019

Ranveer Singh celebrates Padmaavat first anniversary in style; video goes viral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 25, 2019

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh played his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in film Padmaavat, released last year in January.

The film completed one year and Ranveer celebrated its anniversary in an adorable style.

Ranveer shared a throwback video of himself dressed up as Alauddin Khildi and enjoying the song “Makeba”.

He shared the video with caption, “Bad Man having a Good time #throwback #khilji #1yearofpadmaavat”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat was the highest grosser of Ranveer Singh.


