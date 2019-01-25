COAS General Bajwa says ready to defend motherland against any misadventure

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region, however, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure.



General Bajwa said this while While talking to officers and men during his visit to exercise area near Jhelum, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The Army Chief witnessed exercise of a Brigade in Line of Control (LOC) Environment. The exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment. Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple calibre artillery guns and PAF fighter jets was part of the exercise.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated the operational training standard and high morale of troops.

COAS exhorted troops to focus on training and professional pursuits as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness is the hallmark to deter any belligerence.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present.