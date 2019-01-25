Punjab govt constitutes Special Medical Board to evaluate health of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab government has constituted a six-member special medical board for examination/management of the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



The special medical board was formed on the recommendations of the medical board of Punjab Institute of Cardiology for evaluation of health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

A notification has been issued here on Friday.

The Special Medical Board Comprises Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Dr Muhammad Talha Bin Nazir, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Sajajd Ahmed, Brigadier Abdul Hameed Siddiqui and Brigadier Azmat Hayat.

The medical board has been directed to evaluate the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and submit its report to the Home department, Government of Punjab.



