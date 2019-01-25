Aleema Khan sold inherited assets in Pakistan to purchase foreign properties: lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and her husband sold their inherited assets in Pakistan to purchase properties abroad, said Aleema’s counsel Salman Akram Raja.



In a statement here, Aleema Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said, “My client transferred money via bank. Also the profit of from textile business was utilized to purchase foreign properties.”

Aleema Khan owns 50 percent shares of the textile company, which sells its products abroad, he said and added that company’s profit was kept abroad and his client purchased her foreign property from this earning.

Salman Akram Raja added that Aleema Khan’s foreign assets had no links to any charitable work and reports of any such link were rumours.

He said funds earned through business were also transferred abroad via banks.