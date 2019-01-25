close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Two women shot by gunmen who broke into their Lahore house

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

LAHORE: Two women were left injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire after breaking into their residence here on Thursday night.

According to reports by police several assaulters broke and entered into a residence in Defence -one of the city’s upscale neighborhoods and shot two women present inside the house.

While the attackers managed to flee the site following the shootout, police is presently trying to ascertain the root of the encounter.

