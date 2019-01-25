Rashid Latif urges PCB to support family of labourer who died working at cricket stadium

Former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif on Friday took to Twitter to urge the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to help the family of labourer who lost his life while working at a cricket stadium.

According to the former wicket-keeper, the labourer whom he identified as Kalu Khan died due to lack of safety equipment.

He also asked the construction company to extend financial aid to the family of the labourer .

The former cricketer, however, did not mention the name of the cricket stadium where Khan lost his life.