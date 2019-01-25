close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Rashid Latif urges PCB to support family of labourer who died working at cricket stadium

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

Former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif on Friday took to Twitter to urge the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to help the family of labourer  who lost his life while working at a  cricket stadium.

According to the former wicket-keeper, the labourer  whom he identified as Kalu Khan died due to lack of safety equipment.

 He also asked the construction company to extend financial aid to the family of the labourer .

The former cricketer, however, did not mention the name of the cricket stadium where Khan lost his life.

