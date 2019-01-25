Sahiwal incident: IG Punjab briefs Senate's Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General Punjab Police Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday appeared before Senate's Standing Committee on Interior to brief it on the Sahiwal incident which saw four people including a woman and teenage girl killed last week.

He told the panel that a case was registered against the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials and they have been taken into custody.

He called the killings an horrific incident which can not be defended.

The IG said an inquiry was ordered by the police and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is being headed by a man who is highly reputable person.

He said the findings of the inquiry would be made public.

Responding to questions he said nobody has declared Zeeshan, the man who was driving the car, a terrors.

Senator Azam Swati, Rehman Malik, Shehzad Waseem and Kulsoom Parveen posed several questions as the IG briefed the Standing Committee.



Senator Malik said the committee can wait for the inquiry report to hold a debate.

"I will call Zeeshan a terrorist only after proofs are presented," he said.

The IG said the JIT has also been asked to collect evidence to prove any claim about Zeeshan being a terrorist.

Javed Saleemi said the CTD was after a very dangerous network of terrorists, adding that the department has killed several terrorists.

He said the CTD was established in 2015 and its efficiency has reduced the terrorism incidents to total of two in 2018.

"CTD has carried out action against Daesh," he said.

Rehman Malik said the Senate committer is waiting for the final report on the incident, adding that law enforcement agencies were going through a difficult phase.

He asked the IG to submit the complete report within a month.

The IG conceded that the Sahiwal incident has dealt a very serious blow to the CTD and put it under huge pressure.

Rehman Malik told the IG that the affected family and MNS and MPS from Sahiwal have also been summoned by the committee.

Javed Saleemi said the police would admit its mistakes but he suggested t to defer the debate until the report is received.