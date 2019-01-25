close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 25, 2019

Citizens of 50 countries to be given Visa on Arrival facility: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said  citizens of 50 countries have been give facility of visa on arrival.

Speaking to the media, he said the citizens of 50 countries would able to get visas from airport upon their arrival as   there were a lot of opportunities in tourism sector in Pakistan.

Talking about foreign students coming to Pakistan for studies,  he said visa of two year stay for degree and four year for masters's program would be issued students.

 He said journalists would be issued both long and short term visas.   

Fawad Chaudhry also took exception to opposition parties for their protest during Prime Minister Imran Khan's presence in the National Assembly.

He said  the opposition will have to respect the prime minister.

The minister said Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif  was  getting unprecedented  protocol .

He said he has never used inappropriate language  and showed disrespect to anyone in his speeches.

