Fri Jan 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 25, 2019
School van catches fire in Karachi, multiple children suffer burns

School van catches fire in Karachi's Korangi area

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 25, 2019

KARACHI: A school van burst into flames in the city’s Korangi area on Friday with rescue officials rushing to the scene to control the blaze.

According to reports, the incident occurred at  Korangi’s Zaman Town with the school van catching fire .

It was further revealed that presently the rescue officials are heading toward the site to control the fire.

According to SSP Kornagi Alli Raza the backside of the vehicle had caught fire due to short circuit.

It was further revealed that the vehicle did not have a gas cylinder fixed inside.

Moreover, the children present inside the van were rescued by officials in a police mobile that had been standing nearby when the incident unfolded.

The SSP further revealed that the mobile had later dropped home all the rescued children who had remained unhurt from the fire; however during the extinguishing process the driver had received minor burns, sources revealed.

