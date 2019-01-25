WATCH: Car driver shares bottle of whisky with 'Punjab policeman'

AS Punjab police officials face the aftermath of the Sahiwal incident that saw four people including a woman and a teenage girl killed, a video has emerged on social media raising serious questions about the moral principles that govern an officer's thoughts and actions while he performs his duties.



The video purportedly shows an officer of Punjab police being offered alcohol by a motorist who was apparently stopped in the middle of a road.

The driver is seen pouring half of a bottle of locally made whiskey into a plastic bottle and handing it over to the officer whose face is not visible in the footage.

The officer can also be heard offering his gratitude for the gesture.

As the video makes the round on the social media, people are horrified at the thought of being stopped by an armed officer under the influence of alcohol.

The undated video was shared by a Twitter user and its authenticity could not be verified by The News.