Tripping causes power outages in Sindh, Balochistan

KASHMORE: Power supply to most parts of Sindh and Balochistan was disrupted due to tripping of 11 units of Guddu Tharmal Power House , according to Geo News on Friday.

Sources at the Tharmal Power House told that five units out of total 16 were already affected and after tripping of 11 more units 747 megawatts of electricity went out of the system.

The sources said tripping was caused by dense fog that resulted in suspension of power supply to Sindh and Balochistan.

They said the electricity supply would be restored as the intensity of fog decreases.

According to K-Electric, power supply to most parts of Karachi was also suspended.

The areas affected by the tripping included Liaquatabad, CI Area Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Twon, Soldier Bazar, Old City Areas, Saddar and Defence.

A K-Electric spokesman said the utility's system was affected by the tripping that has also suspended supply in most cities of the province.

He said although the system was affected by the tripping, it remains safe after going into Island Mode.

He said work was underway for restoration of power supply and the K-Electric was sorry for the inconvenience that its consumers have faced.