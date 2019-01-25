Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari turns 29, thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Muslim world's first female Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, has turned 29 years old today.

Born on January 25, 1990 to Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto enjoys the stature of being the first child born to a sitting female Prime Minister. She is the eldest of Benazir's three children.

A strong exponent of human rights, Bakhtawar studied at the prestigious University of Edinburgh and graduated with a Masters with honours MA(Hons) in English Literature. She plays an eminent role in furthering education at the renowned educational institution Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology founded by her mother in 1995.

Bakhtawar also established her own non-governmental organization known as 'Save the Flood and Disaster Victims Organization' for early recovery response to those impacted by natural calamities in Pakistan.

Furthemore, she is an avid adventurist who's fond of paragliding, archery and other adventure sports.

Bakhtawar, on the occasion of her 29th birthday, took to Twitter to express gratitude to everyone who wished her.



