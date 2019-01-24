Water scarcity a massive challenge for Pakistan: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that water scarcity is a massive challenge for the country, as it is a matter of life and death for our coming generation.



He said this during a briefing by Hissar Foundation on Water issues at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President emphasized that water preservation and conservation is need of the hour. He underscored that we will have to develop a comprehensive and dynamic water policy to meet the future needs of the country.

Dr Arif Alvi added that for this purpose comprehensive data must be collected, related and analyzed in order to make right decisions.

The President underlined that we must utilize modern research and technologies for the conservation of water.

He also stated that all universities and relevant departments must promote and provide base for further research on this issue. He stressed that there is a dire need to enhance public motivation and awareness to preserve water through media.