Murad assures foolproof security for PSL, West Indies matches

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is extending full cooperation to the PCB for holding cricket events, including PSL matches in the city.



This he said while meeting with PCB security Consultant Col Asif here at his chamber in the Sindh Assembly Building.

Mr Shah said that it was his efforts that international cricket has returned to Karachi and “we would further promote it in the city,” he said.

Col Asif told the chief minister that West Indies Women Cricket team was coming to Karachi on jan 30 and would play few matches. Their matches would follow the PSL matches.

At this the chief minister said that he had already held a number of meeting to provide necessary security to international teams. “Our police and Rangers have already made a comprehensive security plan,” he said.

Earlier, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir chaired a meeting of Security Coordination Committee to review arrangements for tour of West Indies Women Cricket team and PSL 2019. Zakir Khan, Director operation of PCB and Director Security briefed the meeting on the PCB plan of both events.

The security plans presented by police and rangers were approved in the meeting. It was decided that fool prove security would be provided with police, special branch, special security unit, rangers, commando battalion of army. Helicopters would be available for aerial cover.

All routes, such as stadium, hotels would be searched through bomb disposal squads. Medical facilities will be provided at airport, stadium and hotels.