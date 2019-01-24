South African envoy meets General Bajwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: South African High Commissioner in Pakistan called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at general headquarters in Rawalpindi.
According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-South Africa relations came under discussion during the meeting.
