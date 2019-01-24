close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

South African envoy meets General Bajwa

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

RAWALPINDI: South African High Commissioner in Pakistan called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at general headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-South Africa relations came under discussion during the meeting.

