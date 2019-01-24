ATC quashes cases against Naqeebullah Mehsuld, others

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has dismissed terrorism charges against Naqeebullah Mehsud and others in the light of the report submitted by a committee probing the 2018 encounter.



Naqeebullah, an aspiring model, was among four people who were killed in a staged encounter in the outskirts of Karachi last year.

Former Malir SSP Ran Anwar was suspended after being accused of ordering the encounter.

Police had filed several cases under terrorism, possession of weapons and other charges against Mehsud.



In its report submitted to the ATC, the inquiry committee termed the murder of Naqeebullah, Nazir Jan, Sabir and Ishaq as extra-judicial killing.

Naqeebullah and others were labelled terrorists and killed in a deserted area, the report said.

The report states that in light of the evidence and crime scene, the encounter was fake and fabricated. It adds that weapons and bullets were placed in the room after the murders took place and Rao Anwar and his aides were present.



This comes day after the Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by Roa Anwar for removing his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former SSP along with 11 of his subordinates is facing trial before an anti-terrorism court for the murder of Mehsud and others.