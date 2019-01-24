Sahiwal killing: ‘Victim Zeeshan was a hardcore terrorist affiliated to Daesh’

Lahore: Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Fazeel Asghar has claimed that Zeeshan, who was killed in counter terrorism department operation in Sahiwal along with Khalil and his family, was a hardcore terrorist and affiliated to Daesh, Daily Jang reported.



He disclosed this in an in camera briefing where Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan was also present.

He said, “Khalil, his wife and daughter were innocent, while terrorist Zeeshan wanted to use them.”

Although there is no organized network of terrorist outfit Daesh in Pakistan, however, the militant group organization is engaged in its activities through small groups.

Zeeshan was identified as terrorist after killing of Adeel Hafeez who was working aka Naib Ameer.



The car using Zeeshan was also owned by Adeel Hafeez and it used to escort the other vehicle of the latter.

