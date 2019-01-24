Sargodha: Family harasses polio workers, locks them up in a room

SARGODHA: A polio team was attacked and harassed by a family that refused polio drops to their children in Sargodha on Thursday.

As informed by the police, a man named Shamsher refused polio drops when a team of polio workers was administering them nearby in Sargodha’s Kot Raja.

The man, along with his family, then went on to verbally abuse the polio workers and even locked them in a room when warned of legal action.

The police has registered a case against five suspects and started an investigation; however, it has yet to apprehend a suspect.