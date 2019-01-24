Pakistan denies change in Israel policy

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has stated that there's no change in Islamabad's policy towards Tel Aviv amid reports that a Jewish Pakistani has been permitted officially to travel to Israel on a Pakistani passport.



FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal was responding Thursday to a question during weekly press briefing on Pakistan's policy towards the Jewish state.

Fishel Khalid, 31, had applied for permission through an app of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct 28, three days after an Israeli journalist tweeted about a plane flown from Tel Aviv landed in Islamabad which the government had vehemently denied.

On January 2 this year, Fishel received a call from Foreign Ministry informing him about the grant of permission, that he tweeted only Wednesday. He will be the first Pakistani in public knowledge allowed to travel to the forbidden land on an official permission.

Kartarpur Corridor

Giving details on the Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson said Islamabad has shared the draft with New Dehli but the Indian government is showing childish attitude. Pakistan has also appointed a focal person for the matter, he added.

Imran-Trump meet

On Senator Lindsey Graham visit, Faisal said the US lawmaker talked about the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump but such high-profile meeting needed intense deliberations. No schedule can be shared right now, he clarified.

Afghan peace process

Pakistan is very sincere in solving Afghan mess and providing all sort of support in this regard, he said.