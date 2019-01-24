Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Karan Johar, Queen Rania at WEF

DAVOS: Oscars-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, met with Bollywood director Karan Johar and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.



The famed director will participate in three sessions at the global meet.

In the first session, held on Wednesday, Sharmeen took the audience behind the scenes of her latest documentary Freedom Fighters that follows an inspiring story of three Pakistani women who take a stand against violence at the hands of their male counterparts.

Sharmeen will also be participating in another panel, ‘Speaking out under Threat,’ which aims to highlight the plight of activists, artists as well as professors facing physical harassment. Besides, she will also be on a panel, titled ‘Return of the Strongman.’

She shared pictures with Karan Johar and Queen Rania on social media, who were present at Tina Brown’s annual Women of Impact Dinner where Sharmeen spoke with Lina Khalifa, founder of SheFighter.