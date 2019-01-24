FIA unearths fraud in OLX car sale

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has busted a group involved in duping people into buying non-custom paid, stolen cars through OLX, an online market place , Geo News reported on Thursday.

The TV channel reported that the agency has arrested two people identified as Umari and Muzaffar during a raid in Federal B Area of the metropolis.

Younas Chandio, Additional Director Cyber Crime Circle, said the FIA was approached by a citizen who had purchased a car using OLX and when he visited the Excise and Taxation Department to get the vehicle transferred in his name he came to know that the verification and registration documents were fake.

The FIA said for OLX ads suspects would use contact number that was not registered with their names and would receive cash against the sales instead of cheques and pay-orders.

The agency has registered a case and is carrying out further investigation.

The FIA has received the data of vehicles sold through online fraud.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several showroom owners were also complicit in sale of the vehicles.