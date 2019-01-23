Saudi CGS General Faiyad acknowledges high standards of professionalism of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali met Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Headquarters.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that “Geo strategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting”.

The Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for assistances provided by Pakistan Army especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation.

He acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

General Bajwa thanked visiting CGS for his expression of acknowledgment and reiterated that Pakistan Army takes it as a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali, Chief of General Staff (CGS), laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the Guard of Honour.