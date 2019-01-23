Three injured in unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three civilians were injured on Wednesday when Indian troops opened unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC).
According to a press release by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, a woman and two others got injured due to cross-border firing.
Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation.
