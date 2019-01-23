close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 23, 2019

Three injured in unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 23, 2019

Three civilians were injured on Wednesday when Indian troops opened unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC). 

According to a press release by ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, a woman and two others got injured due to cross-border firing. 

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation.


Latest News

More From Pakistan