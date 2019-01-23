PM, CM Punjab should step down over Sahiwal incident: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif called for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the aftermath of Sahiwal incident.



Speaking on floor of the house on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif reminded the prime minister about his demands regarding Model Town incidents.

“Imran Khan had asked for my resignation and arrest of Rana Sanaullah after the Model Town incident. Rana Sanaullah had voluntarily stepped down three days after the incident,” he said.

The opposition leader said that the incumbent Punjab CM could not act without seeking permission from the prime minister on WhatsApp.

He said that Prime Minister should resign first followed by Usman Budar.

Reacting to Sharif's demand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lamented that the PML-N leader raised the Sahiwal incident against the rules of the business.

"We had already debated the incident for two days. It wasn't appropriate to raise it now," he said.

Qureshi said that there was no role of the Punjab government whatsoever in Sahiwal's incident.

"No attempt was made for a cover-up after the incident. We will not hide any facts. The Khalil family was found to be innocent," he said.

The foreign minister said that whoever was found guilty would be punished as per the law. "We are also ready to conduct an in-camera briefing to the house."

"I assure you all that whoever was involved will be prosecuted. We had removed police officials."