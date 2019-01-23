Have been running pillar to post but to no avail, Maryam on Nawaz Sharif’s health

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the reports leaked to media show her father’s disease has progressed and is life-threatening, however, official reports from Punjab Institute of Cardiology still awaited.



Maryam took to Twitter saying “Have been running pillar to post but to no avail.”

She also thanked Asad Munir who had tweeted “Nawaz Sharif is not well, three time PM, has done a lot for this country should be provided the best available medical facilities, sending him abroad for treatment be considered.”

Maryam replied “Thank you Asad sb. What is shocking is that authorities sat on the reports compiled by the government constituted boards and the recommendation that he needs to be hospitalised was conveniently concealed and overlooked.”