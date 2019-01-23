Karakoram University announces separate campus for girls

ASTOR: Karakoram University Professor Dr Attaullah Shah Wednesday announced establishment of separate campus for girls and a special package of admission for third divisioners students.



Talking to APP, the Vice Chancellor said that the government was promoting education and providing facilities to students.

He said that third divisioners had been allowed and the students could take admissions in spring season before February 28.

The VC informed that said that admissions would be started in Diamer Campus in March so the third divisioners could take admissions adding 50 percent fee would be paid by provincial government.