Wed Jan 23, 2019
Pakistan

January 23, 2019

Plan finalised for Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Karachi

KARACHI: The annual three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat will  start  on January 31 in Karachi.

The religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people from across the country is  held in  Karachi’s Orangi Town  area. 

Also read:  Deobandi clerics meet to avoid Tablighi Jamaat’s crisis

From security to parking to food arrangements to water supply, the organizers heavily rely on volunteers   with little help from government agencies.

The organizers have  drawn a map featuring  sitting arrangements for participants, library ,   dispensary, parking places and  washrooms  .

It shows over  a dozen entry points have been set up  to facilitate  the large number of people  expected to attend the congregation.

The Tablighi Jamaat's largest  congregation is held annually  in Raiwind near Lahore which takes place in two sessions. 

