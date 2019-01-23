Plan finalised for Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Karachi

KARACHI: The annual three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat will start on January 31 in Karachi.



The religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people from across the country is held in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

From security to parking to food arrangements to water supply, the organizers heavily rely on volunteers with little help from government agencies.

The organizers have drawn a map featuring sitting arrangements for participants, library , dispensary, parking places and washrooms .

It shows over a dozen entry points have been set up to facilitate the large number of people expected to attend the congregation.

The Tablighi Jamaat's largest congregation is held annually in Raiwind near Lahore which takes place in two sessions.