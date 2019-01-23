close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Ayan Ali ordered to appear before court to avoid being declared absconder

RAWALPINDI: A Customs Court on Wednesday rejected Ayal Ali 's applications seeking  permanent exemption from appearance, disposal of the currency smuggling case, and suspension of arrest warrants  .

According to Geo News, judge Arshad Bhutta conducted the hearing  of currency smuggling case against the super model who was arrested at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport  while attempting to  fly out of country with  more than a half million dollars in cash in 2015.

The judge  ordered the model to appear before the court on  the next hearing to be conducted on February 15.

He said the  court would initiate proceedings to declare her absconder if the  model failed to comply with the court orders.

Before putting off the hearing, the court also issued directions for the witnesses to appear  on  the next hearing.

 




