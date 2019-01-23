Ayan Ali ordered to appear before court to avoid being declared absconder

RAWALPINDI: A Customs Court on Wednesday rejected Ayal Ali 's applications seeking permanent exemption from appearance, disposal of the currency smuggling case, and suspension of arrest warrants .

According to Geo News, judge Arshad Bhutta conducted the hearing of currency smuggling case against the super model who was arrested at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport while attempting to fly out of country with more than a half million dollars in cash in 2015.

The judge ordered the model to appear before the court on the next hearing to be conducted on February 15.

He said the court would initiate proceedings to declare her absconder if the model failed to comply with the court orders.

Before putting off the hearing, the court also issued directions for the witnesses to appear on the next hearing.











