Pakistani female lawmaker Hina Butt meets Karan Johar

Pakistani female lawmaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist Hina Pervaiz Butt met ace Indian filmmaker Karan Johar at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.



The acclaimed lawmaker took to Twitter to share the moment.

Uploading a picture that shows her sharing the frame with the top director, Hina wrote:

“With Karan Johar @karanjohar at the World Economic Forum.”

Other pictures uploaded show the young leader meeting the esteemed President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, Indian female pilot Kanika Tekriwal and other noteworthy personalities.

A PML-N stalwart, Hina Butt is a Member of Parliament, who was selected as the Young Global Leader 2016 by World Economic Forum.

Bringing together eminent dignitaries, visionaries and intellectuals from all across the globe, the World Economic Forum is "committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.