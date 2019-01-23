close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 23, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Qatar in pictures

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 23, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan was in  Qatar on a two-day official visit. It was his first visit to the Arab country where  he met the  Qatari leadership to discuss   enhance bilateral relations and strengthen  cooperation  .

During his  visit, the  prime minister also addressed Pakistani community at  Al Wakara Stadium in Doha.

Here is a collection of pictures   taken during his visit to Qatar.

PM Imran Khan arrives in Qatar


The prime minister of Pakistan is being given honor guard






Pakistani flags were hoisted in Doha to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan



Latest News

More From Pakistan