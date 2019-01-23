Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Qatar in pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Qatar on a two-day official visit. It was his first visit to the Arab country where he met the Qatari leadership to discuss enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation .
During his visit, the prime minister also addressed Pakistani community at Al Wakara Stadium in Doha.
Here is a collection of pictures taken during his visit to Qatar.
