United Nations values Pakistan’s role in war against terror, President UN General Assembly

RAWALPINDI: President of the United Nations General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

She also said that UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts to resolve the regional issues.

The COAS thanked visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of UN.